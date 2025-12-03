Huerter (hamstring) will miss at least one week of action before he's re-evaluated, Will Gottlieb of AllCHGO.com reports.

This means Huerter will miss at least the next three games for Chicago. If his re-evaluation goes well, a return against the Hornets on Dec. 12 could be on the table. Hamstring injuries can linger if not properly treated, so the Bulls could be cautious. Ayo Dosunmu could take on a larger role in the meantime.