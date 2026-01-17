Huerter supplied two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and one rebound in 10 minutes during Friday's 112-109 loss to the Nets.

Huerter was barely noticeable, logging just 10 minutes, the fewest he has played since suffering an injury against the Magic on Dec 1. Although he has been a relatively consistent part of the rotation for much of the season, his production has fallen short of the mark on most nights. In 36 appearances, he has averaged 11.4 points and 1.6 three-pointers in 23.9 minutes per game.