Huerter (groin) will play on a minutes restriction in Thursday's preseason game against Minnesota, Joel Lorenzi of The Athletic reports.

Huerter will suit up in Chicago's preseason finale after dealing with a groin injury. The 27-year-old swingman appeared in 69 regular-season games (31 starts) between the Bulls and Kings in 2024-25, during which he averaged 9.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steals across 24.3 minutes per game.