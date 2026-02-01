Huerter (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Heat.

Huerter will be inactive for the first time since Dec. 12 while managing back spasms. The 27-year-old drew the start Saturday for the Bulls but has primarily worked off the bench this season, averaging 8.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 20.8 minutes over his past 10 appearances. Huerter's absence could open up additional reserve opportunities for Dalen Terry.