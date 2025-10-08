The Bulls signed Knox on Wednesday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Knox has bounced around the league quite a bit during his NBA career, having played for five different teams before landing in Chicago. This contract is likely a training camp deal, which means he could end up with the G League's Windy City Bulls for the 2025-26 campaign. The veteran journeyman played in 14 regular-season games with the Warriors last season, averaging 3.3 points and 1.2 rebounds per game, while shooting 50 percent from the floor and 26.7 percent from three-point range.