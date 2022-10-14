Antetokounmpo's contract was converted to a two-way deal Friday.
Antetokounmpo joined the Bulls on a training camp contract in September and won a two-way spot with the team after averaging 2.0 points and 2.5 rebounds in 5.9 minutes per game over two preseason appearances. His two-way deal will give him flexibility to move between the parent club and the G League this year.
