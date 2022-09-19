Antetokounmpo agreed to sign a training camp deal with the Bulls on Sunday and will compete for a two-way spot on the roster, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo spent last season in France with ASVEL of the EuroLeague, appearing in 30 games while averaging 5.0 points and 2.3 rebounds across 11.0 minutes per contest. He'll now have a chance to compete for one of Chicago's two-way spots in training camp as he returns to the NBA following a one-year absence.