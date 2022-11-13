Antetokounmpo tallied 12 points (6-6 FG), five rebounds, a steal and three blocks in 32 minutes in Saturday's 126-121 win over Iowa.

All six of Antetokounmpo's shot attempts were dunks or layups as he lived around the rim and also collected three offensive boards. The 24-year-old has made 68.6 percent of his shot attempts this year and is averaging 13.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in 30.4 minutes.