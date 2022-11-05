Antetokounmpo posted 14 points (6-9 FG, 1-3 FT), seven rebounds, an assist, two steals and two blocks in 31 minutes in Friday's 115-110 win in Wisconsin.

Five of Antetokounmpo's six baskets came from within three feet of the rim as he lived around the hoop on the offensive end. After spending last season playing in France, the 24-year-old has returned to the G League for the first time since the 2019-2020 season. He's on a two-way deal with Chicago and may shuttle between the two leagues this year.