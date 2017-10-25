Bulls' Kris Dunn: '50-50' to make Bulls debut Thursday
Coach Fred Hoiberg said Wednesday that Dunn (finger) is "50-50" to play Thursday against the Hawks, Mike McGraw of the Daily Herald reports.
The second-year guard out of Providence is yet to make his regular season debut for the Bulls after dislocating his left index finger during the preseason. Dunn returned to full-contact practice recently, but the Bulls will wait until shootaround Thursday to issue a more concrete update. The expectation is that, once he's up to speed, Dunn will have a good chance to take over the starting point guard position. As a rookie last season in Minnesota, Dunn struggled shooting the ball (37.7% FG, 28.8% 3PT) but handed out 2.4 assists to go with 2.1 rebounds and 1.0 steal in 17.1 minutes per game.
