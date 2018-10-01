Bulls' Kris Dunn: Almost snags double-double
Dunn posted 12 points (5-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 23 minutes during Sunday's 128-116 preseason win over the Pelicans.
Dunn was efficient from the field while showing off his defensive upside. Last year, he averaged a combined 2.5 steals/blocks per contest. He'll start at point guard for the Bulls this season.
