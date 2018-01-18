Coach Fred Hoiberg said after Wednesday's game that Dunn is being evaluated for a concussion, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Dunn took a hard spill on a breakaway dunk late in the fourth quarter of Wednesday's loss to the Warriors and didn't return. While his mouth was bleeding pretty bad, Hoiberg noted the guard didn't lose any teeth. Dunn finished the contest with 16 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals across 30 minutes. The Bulls don't play again until Saturday; expect an update on his status in the coming days.