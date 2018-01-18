Bulls' Kris Dunn: Being evaluated for concussion
Coach Fred Hoiberg said after Wednesday's game that Dunn is being evaluated for a concussion, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Dunn took a hard spill on a breakaway dunk late in the fourth quarter of Wednesday's loss to the Warriors and didn't return. While his mouth was bleeding pretty bad, Hoiberg noted the guard didn't lose any teeth. Dunn finished the contest with 16 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals across 30 minutes. The Bulls don't play again until Saturday; expect an update on his status in the coming days.
More News
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...