Bulls' Kris Dunn: Blocks three shots in loss
Dunn finished with 10 points (4-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, three blocks, two assists and two steals in 29 minutes during Saturday's 122-104 loss to the Timberwolves.
Dunn couldn't get things going against his former team, finishing with just 10 points on 12 shot attempts. He has struggled in his two games since the All-Start break, going a combined 6-of-23 from the field. He has made up for it with four steals and three blocks but should his performances continue to wain, Cameron Payne could be given a chance to show what he can do with additional time.
More News
-
Bulls' Kris Dunn: Minutes could be monitored over next few games•
-
Bulls' Kris Dunn: Scores eight points in return to lineup•
-
Bulls' Kris Dunn: Will start, play limited minutes Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Kris Dunn: Listed as probable for Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Kris Dunn: Practicing Tuesday•
-
Bulls' Kris Dunn: Remains out Monday•
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...