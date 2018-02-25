Dunn finished with 10 points (4-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, three blocks, two assists and two steals in 29 minutes during Saturday's 122-104 loss to the Timberwolves.

Dunn couldn't get things going against his former team, finishing with just 10 points on 12 shot attempts. He has struggled in his two games since the All-Start break, going a combined 6-of-23 from the field. He has made up for it with four steals and three blocks but should his performances continue to wain, Cameron Payne could be given a chance to show what he can do with additional time.