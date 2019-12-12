Dunn amassed nine points (4-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, three steals, two assists and one block in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 136-102 victory over the Hawks.

Dunn turned things around after a foul-plagued performance, filling the boxscore in just 23 minutes. All of the Bulls' starting unit were able to rest down the stretch as the score blew out early. Dunn continues to start at small forward and has certainly reinvented himself from a fantasy perspective. He is typically able to do a bit of everything and while he is not a must-roster player, he is absolutely worth a look in 12-team leagues.