Dunn delivered 16 points (6-9 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 17 assists, and five rebounds in 40 minutes during Friday's 119-116 overtime loss to the Pacers.

Dunn finished with a career high assist total while notching his first double-double of the season. He has reached double figures in scoring in nine of the last 10 tilts, but this is the first time Dunn has surpassed eight dimes through 12 appearances in 2018-19.