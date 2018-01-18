Bulls' Kris Dunn: Clear of concussion symptoms, will be reevaluated
Dunn was cleared of concussion symptoms following Wednesday's loss to the Warriors.
Dunn fell hard on his face following a dunk attempt late in the fourth quarter Wednesday, and while he appears to have avoided a concussion, the guard wound up dislocating his two front teeth. Though he showed no concussion symptoms following the game, he'll be reevaluated Thursday to make sure he's still symptom free.
