Dunn was cleared of concussion symptoms following Wednesday's loss to the Warriors.

Dunn fell hard on his face following a dunk attempt late in the fourth quarter Wednesday, and while he appears to have avoided a concussion, the guard wound up dislocating his two front teeth. Though he showed no concussion symptoms following the game, he'll be reevaluated Thursday to make sure he's still symptom free.

