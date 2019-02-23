Dunn (back) will play and start Friday against the Magic.

As expected, Dunn will be able to take the floor Friday after missing the Bulls' final game before the All-Star break. Over his past 14 games, he's shot just 38.4 percent from the floor, averaging 9.9 points, 6.0 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 32.4 minutes.