Bulls' Kris Dunn: Cleared to play
Dunn (back) will play and start Friday against the Magic.
As expected, Dunn will be able to take the floor Friday after missing the Bulls' final game before the All-Star break. Over his past 14 games, he's shot just 38.4 percent from the floor, averaging 9.9 points, 6.0 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 32.4 minutes.
More News
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball playoffs waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...