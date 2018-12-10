Bulls' Kris Dunn: Cleared to return Monday
Dunn (knee) will come off the bench Monday against the Kings, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Dunn wound up missing around seven weeks with a sprained MCL. He only appeared in one game prior to suffering the injury, notching nine points, seven assists and four rebounds across 30 minutes. While Dunn figures to be on some sort of minutes restriction, that number has yet to be determined, per Johnson.
