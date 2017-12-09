Bulls' Kris Dunn: Collects double-double Friday

Dunn scored 20 points (8-24 FG, 0-2 3PT, 4-6 FT) to go with 12 assists and three steals in 41 minutes during Friday's 119-111 overtime win over Charlotte.

On Friday, Dunn played the role of distributor as well as scorer, dishing out a season-high 12 assists to go with his 20 points. Since joining the starting lineup ten games ago, the Chicago guard is averaging 13.4 points and 5.8 assists. This further exemplifies how Dunn has fit in rather well in the starting lineup. The only negative of Friday's strong, all-around performance was his 8-of-24 shooting performance. However, this is a blip on the radar for Dunn, who is shooting 42.9 percent versus 37.7 percent a year ago.