Bulls' Kris Dunn: Collects double-double Tuesday
Dunn scored 20 points (9-17 FG, 0-3 3PT, 2-4 FT) to go with two rebounds, 12 assists, four steals and two blocks across 35 minutes during Tuesday's 115-106 win against Milwaukee.
On Tuesday, Dunn filled his box score with 20 points, 12 assists and four steals en route to his second double-double in his last three games. In addition, Dunn's season-high tying four steals contributed to a Chicago victory on Tuesday. In his last ten games, Dunn has filled out the stat sheet well with 14.8 points, 8.5 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 2.2 steals.
