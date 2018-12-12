Bulls' Kris Dunn: Coming off bench Thursday
Dunn will come off the bench Thursday against the Magic but will join the starting lineup "eventually", K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Dunn returned from a 24-game absence Monday against the Kings, posting nine points, six assists and three rebounds in 20 minutes. It seems coach Jim Boylen will opt to ease him back into his full workload.
