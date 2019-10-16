Bulls' Kris Dunn: Coming off bench to start season
Dunn will come off the bench to start the 2019-20 season, while Tomas Satoransky gets the nod at point guard, KC Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Given the acquisitions of Tomas Satoransky and Coby White over the summer, Dunn's bench role shouldn't come as a surprise. It's not exactly clear what his role in the rotation will be, which makes him a risky pick in fantasy in standard leagues. In four preseason games, Dunn has averaged 6.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.8 steals in 24.2 minutes.
