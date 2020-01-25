Bulls' Kris Dunn: Complete line in defeat
Dunn had 10 points (4-6 FG, 1-1 3PT, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block in 27 minutes during Friday's 98-81 loss against the Kings.
Dunn's value lies on the fact that he's able to fill the stat sheet with ease, but he is taking a bit more responsibility on the scoring end -- he has reached double-digit points ih four straight games. His upside would certainly increase if he can score close to 10 points per game on a nightly basis, as he does enough in other areas of the game to support his limited scoring figures.
