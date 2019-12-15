Bulls' Kris Dunn: Considered probable
Dunn is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Thunder due to right pateller tendon maintenance.
Dunn's essentially battling through knee soreness and will likely be able to play against the Thunder. In the event he's held out, however, look for Denzel Valentine to step into the starting five.
