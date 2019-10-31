Dunn posted eight points (4-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four assists, two steals and one rebound across 21 minutes during Wednesday's 117-111 loss to the Cavaliers.

Dunn has carved out a solid backup role with the Bulls, seeing 21.6 minutes per game. He has recorded at least one steal in each of Chicago's first five games, and he's averaging 2.2 per game. Barring an injury to Bulls backcourt players, Dunn will likely only continue to be fantasy relevant in deeper formats, though he might make for a nice streaming option for steals on a three- or four-game week.