Bulls' Kris Dunn: Continues to rack up steals
Dunn posted eight points (4-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four assists, two steals and one rebound across 21 minutes during Wednesday's 117-111 loss to the Cavaliers.
Dunn has carved out a solid backup role with the Bulls, seeing 21.6 minutes per game. He has recorded at least one steal in each of Chicago's first five games, and he's averaging 2.2 per game. Barring an injury to Bulls backcourt players, Dunn will likely only continue to be fantasy relevant in deeper formats, though he might make for a nice streaming option for steals on a three- or four-game week.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.