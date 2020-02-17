Bulls' Kris Dunn: Could be done for season
Dunn (knee) is scheduled to be reexamined this week, but there's growing belief within the organization that he'll miss the remainder of the season, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Dunn was ruled out indefinitely Feb. 4 after an MRI confirmed he was dealing with a sprained MCL in his right knee. The Bulls haven't issued another formal update on Dunn since that time, though coach Jim Boylen told Jamal Collier of the Chicago Tribune last week that the 2016 lottery pick won't return to basketball activities until the inflammation in his knee subsides. Dunn suffered a similar injury last season and missed 23 games, so he appears to be firmly in the week-to-week camp at this stage; he's only been sidelined for four contests thus far.
