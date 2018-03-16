Bulls' Kris Dunn: Day-to-day
Dunn's (toe) X-rays came back negative and he is considered day-to-day, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Dunn sprained his toe at the end of Thursday's win over the Grizzlies. It appears he will be questionable heading into Saturday's matchup with the Cavaliers. Should he be ruled out, look for Cameron Payne and Jerian Grant to see an uptick in minutes.
More News
-
Bulls' Kris Dunn: Out for remainder of game•
-
Bulls' Kris Dunn: Drops 18 in Tuesday's loss•
-
Bulls' Kris Dunn: Scores 13 points in loss to Pistons•
-
Bulls' Kris Dunn: Posts 21 points, nine dimes in Wednesday's win•
-
Bulls' Kris Dunn: Flirts with triple-double in victory•
-
Bulls' Kris Dunn: Drops game-high 23 in Monday's loss•
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...