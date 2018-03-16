Dunn's (toe) X-rays came back negative and he is considered day-to-day, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Dunn sprained his toe at the end of Thursday's win over the Grizzlies. It appears he will be questionable heading into Saturday's matchup with the Cavaliers. Should he be ruled out, look for Cameron Payne and Jerian Grant to see an uptick in minutes.