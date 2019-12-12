Dunn (knee) is probable for Friday's game against the Hornets.

Dunn is dealing with patellar tendinitis in his right knee, though it doesn't sound like the issue will keep him from suiting up Friday. Since joining the starting lineup at the end of November, Dunn is averaging 8.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.0 steals in 26.3 minutes per game.