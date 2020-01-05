Dunn had 13 points (4-6 FG, 1-1 3PT, 4-5 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and three steals in 40 minutes during Saturday's 111-104 loss against the Celtics.

Dunn was coming off five straight single-digit scoring performances, so seeing him with a bigger scoring figure should boost his upside. That said, he has topped the 10-point mark just seven times this season -- although four times since he moved to the starting unit -- and ultimately he can't be trusted offensively on a nightly basis. What keeps him fantasy relevant is his ability to fill the stat sheet, as he is averaging 4.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and a combined 2.5 blocks/steals since he was promoted to the starting five 17 games ago.