Dunn tallied just five points, three rebounds, three steals, and two assists in 22 minutes during Thursday's 124-115 loss to Milwaukee.

Dunn appears to have fallen to third in the point guard ranks for the Bulls, playing the fewest minutes of the three. He continues to rack up the steals during his limited time on the floor but is not contributing outside of that category. There may be occasions where Dunn gets hot early and the coach runs with him. However, typically, he is only going to be a viable steals streamer in 12-team leagues.