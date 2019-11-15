Bulls' Kris Dunn: Delivers three steals in loss
Dunn tallied just five points, three rebounds, three steals, and two assists in 22 minutes during Thursday's 124-115 loss to Milwaukee.
Dunn appears to have fallen to third in the point guard ranks for the Bulls, playing the fewest minutes of the three. He continues to rack up the steals during his limited time on the floor but is not contributing outside of that category. There may be occasions where Dunn gets hot early and the coach runs with him. However, typically, he is only going to be a viable steals streamer in 12-team leagues.
More News
-
Bulls' Kris Dunn: Solid line despite fouling out•
-
Bulls' Kris Dunn: Swipes five in Wednesday's win•
-
Bulls' Kris Dunn: Continues to rack up steals•
-
Bulls' Kris Dunn: Makes defensive impact off bench•
-
Bulls' Kris Dunn: Coming off bench to start season•
-
Bulls' Kris Dunn: Racks up six steals in loss•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...