Bulls' Kris Dunn: Diagnosed with MCL sprain
Dunn has a sprained MCL in his right knee, a preliminary exam revealed Sunday, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Dunn's timeline is not yet clear. He won't play Sunday in Toronto. His spot on the wing will likely be filled by Chandler Hutchison (shoulder, hip) and Denzel Valentine (hip), both of whom are probable for Sunday's contest.
