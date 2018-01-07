Bulls' Kris Dunn: Dishes out eight assists in loss
Dunn posted eight points (4-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt), eight assists and four rebounds in 28 minutes during Saturday's 125-86 loss to the Pacers.
While Dunn was certainly a disappointment in this game, there really were no Bulls that did much of anything noteworthy, so it's unfair to single Dunn out. Dunn will occasionally just flame out completely - he's had two outings in the past eight games where he's scored a measly two points. While Saturday's outing did produce assists, Dunn is as volatile as they come. He does have a handle on the starting gig, so he is worth keeping around based on his potential nightly usage.
