Dunn finished with nine points (3-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six assists, and three rebounds in 20 minutes during Monday's 108-89 loss to the Kings.

Dunn returned to the lineup following seven weeks on the shelf with a sprained MCL. As expected, he saw limited minutes. However, his stat line was solid all things considering. Provided he doesn't suffer any setbacks, Dunn seems poised to reclaim the starting point guard role in the near future.