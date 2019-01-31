Bulls' Kris Dunn: Does it all in win
Dunn provided 14 points (6-14 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT), eight assists, five rebounds and two steals across 34 minutes in the Bulls' win over the Heat on Wednesday.
Dunn contributed across the board in the Bulls' win on Wednesday, bouncing back nicely in the assist category after failing to record one against Brooklyn on Tuesday. He's averaging 12.1 points, 6.3 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals this season, making him a productive fantasy asset capable of well-rounded lines like Wednesday's on any given night.
