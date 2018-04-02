Bulls' Kris Dunn: Done for season
Dunn (toe) will be shut down for the remainder of the season, KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Dunn has been out since Mar. 15 while nursing a sprained right toe, and the Bulls announced Monday that both he and Zach LaVine (knee) will not return this season. Coach Fred Hoiberg said the team simply does not have enough practices remaining for Dunn and LaVine to work back into game shape. Dunn will close the season with averages of 13.4 points, 6.0 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game.
