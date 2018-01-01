Bulls' Kris Dunn: Double-double in Sunday's return
Dunn scored 19 points (8-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding 11 assists and seven rebounds in 32 minutes during Sunday's 114-110 loss to the Wizards.
He looked just fine after missing Friday's contest with a minor knee injury, and Dunn now has four double-doubles on the season, three of which have come in his last five starts. He finished up the month of December averaging 15.5 points, 8.0 assists, 4.8 boards and 1.8 steals over 14 games, and the 23-year-old's production could continue to grow as he matures into his role as the Bulls' floor general.
