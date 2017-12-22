Bulls' Kris Dunn: Double-doubles in loss

Dunn had 10 points (5-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 14 assists, five rebounds and one steal in 34 minutes during Thursday's 115-112 loss to Cleveland.

Dunn handed out a season-high 14 assists, almost guiding his team to the upset victory. The Bulls have been fantastic of late, and this is largely due to the improving play of Dunn. He has firmly established himself as the point guard of the future, and coach Fred Hoiberg is showing a lot of faith in him. He will look to continue his strong play when the team travels to Boston for a matchup with Kyrie Irving and the Celtics.