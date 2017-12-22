Bulls' Kris Dunn: Double-doubles in loss
Dunn had 10 points (5-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 14 assists, five rebounds and one steal in 34 minutes during Thursday's 115-112 loss to Cleveland.
Dunn handed out a season-high 14 assists, almost guiding his team to the upset victory. The Bulls have been fantastic of late, and this is largely due to the improving play of Dunn. He has firmly established himself as the point guard of the future, and coach Fred Hoiberg is showing a lot of faith in him. He will look to continue his strong play when the team travels to Boston for a matchup with Kyrie Irving and the Celtics.
More News
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...