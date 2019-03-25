Bulls' Kris Dunn: Doubtful for Tuesday
Dunn (back) is not expected to be available for Tuesday's game against Toronto.
Dunn apparently aggravated his sore back over the weekend and was unable to practice Monday, so the Bulls are expecting to be without their starting point guard Tuesday night. Assuming that's ultimately the case, Ryan Arcidiacono would likely fill the vacant spot in the starting lineup.
