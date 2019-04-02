Bulls' Kris Dunn: Doubtful vs. Wizards
Dunn (back) is unlikely to play Wednesday against Washington.
Dunn has missed the last four games due to a back injury, and he appears on track to extend that streak to five after being handed a doubtful tag. The Bulls have given Walter Lemon, Ryan Arcidiacono and Shaquille Harrison a shot to start at point guard with Dunno on the shelf, so it remains to be seen who will take over ball-handling duties Wednesday night, assuming Dunn is officially ruled out at some point.
