Bulls' Kris Dunn: Doubtful Wednesday
Dunn (back) is not expected to play Wednesday against the Sixers.
Dunn hasn't been on the floor since Mar. 23, and there's no reason for the Bulls to throw him back out there in what's ultimately a meaningless contest. Expect Ryan Arcidiacono to make another start at the point as the Bulls limp to the finish line.
