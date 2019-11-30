Bulls' Kris Dunn: Draws start Friday
Dunn will start at point guard for Friday's tilt against the Trail Blazers.
The Bulls waited until just minutes before tip-off to announce this one, but Dunn will get the start at point guard and Tomas Satoransky will slide down to small forward replacing Shaquille Harrison. It will be Dunn's first start this year, as he has played a reserve role in 19 games.
