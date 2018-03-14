Bulls' Kris Dunn: Drops 18 in Tuesday's loss
Dunn scored 18 points (6-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT) while adding six assists, two steals and a rebound in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 112-106 loss to the Clippers.
He's scored in double digits in eight of the last nine games, averaging 14.8 points, 4.9 assists, 3.1 boards, 1.9 steals, 1.1 three-pointers and 1.0 blocks over that stretch. Dunn figures to see a big workload down the stretch as one of the few consistent options in the Bulls' offense, and if he can stay healthy, the second-year point guard could be poised for a breakout in 2018-19.
