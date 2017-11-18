Bulls' Kris Dunn: Drops 22-5-7-3 line in win over Charlotte

Dunn provided a season-high 22 points (10-16 FG), five rebounds, seven assists and three steals off the bench in a 123-120 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday.

It's not only a season-high in points for Dunn, he also set a new season-high in assists. What was especially encouraging here is that Dunn closed out the game, as he made numerous late plays to cap off the win for the Bulls. Dunn has now scored at least 15 points in three of his last four games, as he's itching closer and closer to taking over the starting point guard role.