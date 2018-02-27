Bulls' Kris Dunn: Drops game-high 23 in Monday's loss
Dunn scored 23 points (9-15 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding four assists, three rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 30 minutes during Monday's 104-87 loss to the Nets.
With Zach LaVine (rest) in street clothes, Dunn took on more of the scoring load and topped 20 points for the first time since Jan. 5. He's unlike,y to repeat the performance Tuesday with LaVine back in the lineup, but keep Dunn's name in mind as a DFS option if his backcourt partner continues to sit out one half of back-to-backs.
