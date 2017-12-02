Bulls' Kris Dunn: Efficient in loss

Dunn compiled 19 points (9-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-3 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Thursday's 111-110 loss to Denver.

Dunn backed up Tuesday's strong performance, with another impressive outing Thursday. He is beginning to show some of the promise that he came into last season with, While the Bulls are likely to compete for the worst record in the league, Dunn has a great opportunity to work on aspects of his game, while not having to concern himself with wins. He should be owned in most formats, barring the shallowest of leagues.