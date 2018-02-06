Bulls' Kris Dunn: Exits concussion protocol, practices in G-League
Dunn (concussion) has been assigned to the G-League's Windy City Bulls for practice on Tuesday and will be recalled afterward. He has also exited concussion protocol, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
This is the first sign that Dunn has been able to practice since suffering a concussion, although it is unclear exactly how much work he will put in with Windy City on Tuesday. Regardless, it looks like Dunn is on his way to returning for Chicago. Their next contest is Friday against the Timberwolves. He should tentatively be considered questionable for the game.
