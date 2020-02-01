Dunn won't return to Friday's game against the Nets after suffering a right knee injury.

Dunn hit the floor hard within the first minute of the game and was slow to get up. He eventually limped to the locker room and the team has since announced that he won't return to the contest. Expect the details of Dunn's injury to emerge in the near future. Chandler Hutchison and Denzel Valentine should see more minutes with Dunn out of the picture.