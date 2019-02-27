Bulls' Kris Dunn: Expected back Wednesday
Dunn (head) went through shootaround and is listed as probable heading into Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
A migraine kept Dunn off the floor during Monday's loss to Milwaukee, but his participation in shootaround should foreshadow a return to action Wednesday night. If that is, indeed, the case, Ryan Arcidiacono would return to a bench role.
