Dunn (head) went through shootaround and is listed as probable heading into Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

A migraine kept Dunn off the floor during Monday's loss to Milwaukee, but his participation in shootaround should foreshadow a return to action Wednesday night. If that is, indeed, the case, Ryan Arcidiacono would return to a bench role.

