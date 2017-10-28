Bulls' Kris Dunn: Expected to play

Dunn (finger) is expected to play Saturday against the Thunder, Cody Westerlund of 670 The Score reports.

Dunn is yet to play this season after sustaining a dislocated finger during the preseason, but the expectation is that he'll make his Bulls debut. The Providence product will not face a minutes restriction and will function as the primary backup point guard Saturday, per coach Fred Hoiberg.

