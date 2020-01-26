Dunn had 10 points (4-6 FG, 0-2 3PT, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and three steals in 33 minutes during Saturday's 118-106 win at Cleveland.

Dunn has scored in double digits in each of his last five starts and while he hasn't topped the 15-point plateau in any of those contests, he has also filled the stat sheet nicely with multiple steals, assists and boards in each of those games. His value is tied directly to his ability to fill the stat sheet, and he has looked quite productive over the last few weeks.